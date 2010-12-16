Carolina Crafts at The Southern Christmas Show

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A popular tradition during the Christmas season for many local families is decorating.

The Southern Christmas Show is one of the most popular places in town to shop for those decorations. We met up with three artists at this year's show in Charlotte to learn how they make their unique creations.

Brittany Groshong is the artist and owner of Designs By Brittany. She started out by making copper wreaths, but now she makes many items including hand-crafted angels.

Groshong says each angel takes two to three hours to make.

"And the base is made out of it's a thick handmade artist paper. And then we take different handmade paper and tear it and then collage it on," says Groshong.

Groshong started her business seven years ago in the Midwest. She recently moved to Davidson to try to grow her company right here in the Carolinas.

Max Howard is another local artist we found at the Southern Christmas Show. He also works with metals.

Howard has been sculpting for 42 years. He grew up in Mecklenburg County and works out of Huntersville. And even after 42 years, it doesn't sound like he'll stop sculpting anytime soon.

"I just can't, I can't lay my torch down. It's something I love to do. When I get up in the morning, I look forward to going to work. It's just a joy. I just love doing it," says Howard.

Just a couple booths down from Howard, we found Susan Moore. She makes Moravian stars.

Her business, Handmade Stars, is based out of Lancaster, South Carolina. But, Moore used to live in Winston Salem which is where she learned to make the stars about 25 years ago.

"And then after I retired I decided that there was something more that I wanted to do so I went and bought some scrapbook paper about 3 years ago and started making them out of scrapbooking paper," says Moore.

It takes Moore about an hour and a half to make each star.

Copyright 2010 WBTV. All rights reserved.