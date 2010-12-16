Ride The Polar Express Through the North Carolina Mountains

BRYSON CITY, NC (WBTV) - Reading the book or watching the movie The Polar Express has become a Christmas tradition for a lot of Carolina families. But, there is a place in North Carolina where you can actually ride the Polar Express!

It's a special program run by the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad this time of year.

You can climb aboard the magical train ride at the Bryson City Train Depot.

Many guests wear pajamas for the train ride, just like the story goes.

Dancing chefs liven up the train cars as the conductor punches everyone's tickets.

The chefs also hand out hot chocolate and special treats.

The train takes the travelers to the North Pole tucked away in the North Carolina mountains.

