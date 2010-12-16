Union County couple has unbelievable holiday lights display

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - If you're looking for a dazzling Christmas lights display, you may want to head to Lake Park in Union County, North Carolina.

David and Lisa Brown transform their home into Lake Park Lights, a lights to music display.

"It's become kind of a year round passion for us. We'll be walking through a store or something in the middle of April and say that would look cool on the house. We start thinking about music selection in July, we start programming in August," says David Brown.

The Browns put a lot of work into Lake Park Lights. It takes a lot of planning and a lot of programming to pull off the spectacle.

Carloads of people arrive to watch the show each night. Others stand along the sidewalk to enjoy the sights and sounds.

Despite the enormous time and effort commitment it takes to put on Lake Park Lights, the Browns say they won't be stopping anytime soon as long as they're bringing joy to others.

"It's an amazing thing to be told by perfect strangers that you are a part of our holiday tradition. That's just cool," says David Brown.

The shows run every half hour from 6 to 9 p.m. each night through New Year's Eve.

