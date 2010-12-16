O Little Town of Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, NC (WBTV) - Post offices across the country get quite busy during the Christmas season, but one post office in a North Carolina community gets especially busy.

Folks flock to the Bethlehem Post Office to use stampers that say, Bethlehem A Shining Community.

The post office is a special place with cheery workers, friendly customers, and of course, the stampers.

When stamped on Christmas mail, the word Bethlehem seems to add a whole lot of meaning.

"They come in and they look forward to this. I have people who call me on the phone and ask if we still have that stamp and they'll drive in to use the stamp," says Pam Miller who works at the Bethlehem Post Office.

Locals come in to use the stamp, and so do folks from farther away. In fact, so many people want their mail stamped, Miller says folks have to do it themselves because of the volume.

