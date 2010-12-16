Christmas lights extravaganza at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - There is a new Christmas lights extravaganza in the Carolinas this year…it's called Carolina Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The man in charge of making sure everything is just right is Randall Barger, the Visual Display Manager at Miller Davis Agency, the company responsible for the set up and operation of Carolina Christmas.

Some call Barger Mr. Christmas.

"I just love Christmas. It's a good time and I think that we miss the opportunity to keep that feeling year round," says Barger.

Barger and his team put up more than a million lights along the 2 and a half mile drive around Charlotte Motor Speedway. One of the highlights is a giant lights to music display.

"This is the first time this kind of light to music show has been in a Speedway like this in the grandstand. And the 20,000 square foot netting that's been put up here is only one of a kind. It was made especially for Charlotte Motor Speedway," says Barger.

Besides the lights, there is also ice skating, carriage rides, a Festival of Trees, a Bethlehem Village with a live Nativity, and much more.

Carolina Christmas runs through January 2nd at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Copyright 2010 WBTV. All rights reserved.