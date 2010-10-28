Crimestoppers: Robber hits Rite Aid twice in two months

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It's Halloween week, and seeing people in costume is expected.

But there is a local business that never wants to see one particular get-up come through their doors again.

He's a masked robber who's hit the same place twice in two months.

A young man walks out while a masked man with a silver handgun walks into the store.

Then, a mother and daughter at the check-out counter talk about a sudden scare.

He may not be pointing a gun at anyone, but he's persuasive telling the manager to head back to the office where the manager takes out the cash drawer and hand it over off camera then the crook helps himself to cleaning out an open safe.

When he leaves, he quickly disappears.

Officer Marty Cuthbertson says this bad guy has hit this particular Rite Aid on Prosperity Church Road, not once, but twice in two months once when it was near opening time, and again when it was near closing.

Crimestoppers is offering up to one-thousand dollars, but Rite Aid is chipping in ten thousand for information leading to an arrest.

Officer Cuthbertson believes this guy may live in the the surrounding area.

Call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600 and you don't have to leave your name.

