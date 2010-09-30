More winners than the golfers at Champions Tour event in Conover

By Steve Ohnesorge - bio l email

CONOVER,NC (WBTV) - The Ensure Classic at Rock Barn will begin on Friday with many of the best Champions Tour golfers in the field this year. The likes of Hale Irwin, Tom Kite, Bernhard Langer, and Fred Couples, among many others are expected to draw big crowds to Conover this weekend. The three day tournament is expected to pump as much as 20 million dollars into the local economy this year said Jim Correll, Executive Tournament Director. "It is a great thing for area businesses and a good boost for local charities too," he said. 60 area charities will benefit from ticket sales this year, he said. "100 percent of the proceeds from ticket sales go back to the charities."

After last year's event, the tournament was without a title sponsor and there was concern that the annual event would not happen this year. Ensure signed on earlier this year and Correll says the partnership has worked very well. "We can't be more pleased having Ensure on Board." The company signed on just for this year but Rock Barn officials say they will sit down with the company after the tournament and discuss what can be done to keep the partnership going.

The tournament will consist of three rounds, one each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. People buying tickets can designate which charity the money will go to.

