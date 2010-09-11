NC Rapper arrested at RDU airport gives out CDs to jailers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Officials say rapper Petey Pablo has been arrested at a North Carolina airport on gun charges.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport spokeswoman Mindy Hamlin says 37-year-old Petey Pablo - whose real name is Moses Barrett III - was arrested Saturday morning.

He is charged with being a felon with a gun and carrying a concealed, stolen weapon. Hamlin says Transportation Security Administration agents found a gun in the rapper's carry-on luggage.

Petey Pablo, who lives in Knightdale, was released on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Monday. WRAL-TV reported that Pablo handed out free CDs of his latest release to jail officials.

A phone listing could not be found for his residence in nearby Knightdale.

Petey Pablo is best known for the songs "Raise Up" and "Freek-a-Leek." WRAL-TV reported that Pablo was travelling to the 2010 MTV VMA Awards ceremony.

