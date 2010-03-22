Closed Captioning Contacts

If you have issues or questions about the WBTV closed-captioning system, here are the folks to contact:

For immediate concerns, please contact:

Mike Gurthie - Director of Engineering

mgurthie@wbtv.com

Telephone: 704-374-3610

Fax: 334-956-0821

Shelly Hill - Director of Programming

shill@wbtv.com

Telephone: 704-374-3973

Fax: 334-956-0842

For written concerns, please contact:

Mike Gurthie - Director of Engineering

1 Julian Price Place

Charlotte, NC 28208

mgurthie@wbtv.com

Fax: 334-956-0821

Scott Dempsey - General Manager

1 Julian Price Place

Charlotte, NC 28208

sdempsey@wbtv.com

Fax: 334-956-0807

NOTE: If you have at TTY system and need to use that to contact us, please call 704-374-3681