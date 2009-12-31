Brigida Mack is an award-winning anchor/reporter for WBTV News in Charlotte. A native of the Queen City, she joined Channel 3 in August of 2009.

She co-anchors the station's top-rated afternoon newscast, First at 4:00, with Jamie Boll. In March 2014, Brigida began anchoring full-time at WBTV with the addition of its primetime eight o'clock show on sister channel, Bounce TV. She co-anchors the hour-long show alongside Delano Little. A fun and eclectic mix of news, in-depth look at community events, pop culture and sports, Brigida is excited about this new role!

She began her career as a weekend anchor in Charlottesville, VA. Over her nearly 12 year career, Brigida has covered the Virginia Tech shootings, interviewed former President Jimmy Carter, actress and Autism spokesperson, Sissy Spacek as well as several well-known comedians and celebrities. She has also covered her a number of hurricanes including Isabel and Frances, in addition to an earthquake in Central Virginia!

Brigida is a proud alumna the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she holds a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. She also graduated from Myers Park High School -- Go Mustangs!

The N.C. Associated Press honored Brigida in 2012 when she won its "Best Series" award for her heart-warming series, "Pass 3 On." She was also nominated for an Emmy in 2004 for team coverage of Hurricane Frances. Creative Loafing's readers voted her "Best Local TV Reporter", in the magazine's "Best of Charlotte" Awards for four consecutive years, from 2005-2008 and again in 2010. She is also member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Brigida is also passionate about health and fitness. In 2013, she courageously shared her journey to live a healthier lifestyle and her "TeamNOSugar" campaign went global with followers as far away as Denmark! She's lost more than 60 lbs since then by giving up processed and added sugars. She continues to work toward her health and fitness goals while inspiring and encouraging others to live a healthy lifestyle through her blog.

When Brigida is not being a news junkie or working out, she enjoys traveling, reading and cheering on her beloved Tar Heels!

