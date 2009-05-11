The Good News Is... Retiring after 65 years

By Kristen Hampton - bio l email

NEWTON, NC (WBTV) - Lucille Pitts started working in the Catawba County Register of Deeds Office in 1944.

The 18-year-old girl was eager to enter into the working world, but the now 83-year-old woman never imaged she'd stay for 65 years.

In 1944, everything was done with pen and paper.

A keyboard and computer monitor have since moved in to speed things up and Pitts kept right up with the technology.

Her boss, Register of Deeds Donna Spencer, even jokes about Pitts learning the fax machine in only a week.

After working more than 35 years longer than she needed to, Pitts has decided 65 is the right number of years to retire.

She's also decided at 83, now would be a good time to finally enjoy her golden years and persue her other favorite thing besides work--Country Music Star George Strait.

