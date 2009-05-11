Stretching Your Dollar: Haggling to save

By Maureen O'Boyle - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The price you see on that new television might not be set in stone.

In this Stretching Your Dollar segment, Anchor Maureen O'Boyle traveled to the Metrolina Expo and talked with Pete Pistone of International Collectibles and Antiques (ICA) show about the art of haggling.

Pistone worked in car sales for a decade before starting his work with ICA.

"Always, always haggle, if you don't ask, you won't receive," said Pistone. "If you ask, they're not going to hurt you, they're not going to beat you up."

If you are in the market for a big ticket item, shop around online and bring those numbers along with you as you shop in the stores.

"All they're going to do is say 'yes' or 'no', and 90 percent of the time, they're going to say 'yes,'" he added.

Start by asking what the price is and then share with your salesperson the prices you found online.

This is the perfect opening to start the haggling process.

It is best to start at your dream price, and remember, the art of haggling takes two willing parties. You each have something the other wants.

Have fun and good luck Stretching Your Dollar.

