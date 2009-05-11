School bus accident sends four students to the hospital

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - A school bus was involved in an accident in Huntersville but officials say no one was seriously injured.

The accident was at the intersection of Statesville and Hunters Road around 2:41 p.m.

Bus #1200 was taking students from North Mecklenburg High School home for the day.

According to a spokeswoman for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, there were 13 students on board at the time of the wreck.

Three patients on the bus and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police haven't said which driver caused the accident.