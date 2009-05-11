National Champs meet President Obama

WASHINGTON, DC (WBTV) - President Barack Obama welcomed the NCAA champion University of North Carolina men's basketball team to the White House during a ceremony Monday afternoon.

UNC beat Michigan state in the NCAA tournament earlier this year.

The champs traditionally meet the President.

The meeting was a little more special than usual since Obama picked UNC in his bracket.

He also played a pickup game with the team while he was campaigning.

Click the red camera icons to listen to comments made by the President and Coach Roy Williams.