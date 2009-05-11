Cashing in your gold

By Jamie Boll - bio l email

Produced by Jeff Keene - email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A tough economy and soaring gold prices. The combination has a lot of people looking to sell their gold and silver.

Brian Filer of Perry's Jewelry says the number of people coming into their SouthPark store has skyrocketed in the last year.

"Before that we were probably seeing 30 to 40 people a day. 50 would be a big day. Now we're seeing 80 to 100 a day," said Filer.

The surge in would-be sellers has a lot of companies promising to pay you top dollar. But are they really?

We took our Problem Solver Investigation cameras undercover to take a closer look.

What we learned could put extra money in your pocket when you look to sell your valuables.

Click the red camera icon to watch this Problem Solver investigation, then come back and watch our web extra on what you need to know before you look to sell.