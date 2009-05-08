Steve Ohnesorge covering Burke County news for over 26 years

MORGANTON,NC (WBTV) - A special anniversary is coming in the WBTV family. The Western Newsroom will mark its 30th year at the end of 2009. From Senator Sam Ervin talking about Watergate, to the massive forest fires of 1985, to the dog that called 911, literally thousands of stories have come out of the Western Newsroom. Who can forget the floods from Hurricanes Frances and Ivan, and the blizzard of '93.

Steve Ohnesorge has been the correspondent there for twenty six of the thirty years. Morning anchor John Carter also had a stint in the newsroom, as well as the late Cecil Bost of Newton and Matt Lytle.