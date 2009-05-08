Morganton kicks off TGIF concert series

MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) - WBTV News was live in Morganton on Friday for the kick off of the TGIF concert series.

"Sweet Revenge" was the featured band Friday night.

The following information is from the City of Morganton website concerning the TGIF Concert Series:

The TGIF Free Concert Series is produced by the Historic Morganton Festival and offers FREE Entertainment on Friday nights to Morganton's residents and neighbors.

Concerts and shows run from May through July and features music of all styles. Whether you like Oldies and Beach Music or Blues and Rock and Roll, you'll hear something you like during the TGIF Concerts in Morganton, NC.

The concerts are held in Downtown Morganton on the lawn of the Historic Burke County Courthouse.

TGIF Concerts start May 8, 2009 at 7:00 pm.