Horse blocks traffic near Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (WBTV) - This morning police are trying to find a horse after it blocked traffic in east Charlotte.

The horse wandered out onto the Plaza Road Extension about 7:15 a.m. Drivers had to stop for it.

Eventually the horse ran off and police are still trying to find it.

Officers are not sure where it came from, but the incident happened near Mint Hill.

Police said that animal Care and Control went to the scene and rounded up a few horses, but they still think one horse -- possibly the culprit -- is on the loose.