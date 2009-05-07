Health officials say 7 confirmed cases of swine flu in NC

RALEIGH, NC - Health officials say there are 7 confirmed cases of Swine flu/H1N1 in North Carolina according to health officials.

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, there are 4 cases in Craven County, 2 in Onslow County and 1 in Carteret County.

Health officials say there were no suspect cases as of Thursday afternoon.

The probable cases in Wake and Buncombe Counties tested negative.

The state lab in Raleigh has processed 534 specimens to date with 476 testing negative and 55 specimens are pending.

Health officials say you should do the following to prevent the spread of H1N1:

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze.

Alcohol-based hand cleaners are also effective.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs spread this way.

Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

Stay home if you are sick for 7 days after your symptoms begin or until you have been symptom-free for 24 hours, whichever is longer. This is to keep from infecting others and spreading the virus further.

Follow local public health advice regarding school closures, avoiding crowds and other social distancing measures based on illness in specific communities.