SC foster mom arrested after infant dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a foster mother has been arrested after a 9-month-old boy in her care died after she taped a pacifier to the child's mouth.

State Law Enforcement Division spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons says 30-year-old Angela Dukes was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Investigators say Dukes was in her first day caring for a child taken from a Cayce home in February when she tried to quiet the baby by taping the pacifier to his mouth. Authorities say the pacifier blocked the child from breathing.

The woman who lost the boy had been accused of smoking marijuana.

Officials say Dukes, who is a neonatal nurse at a local hospital, was in the Richland County jail awaiting a bond hearing.

It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney.

