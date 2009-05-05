More storms expected in the Charlotte region today

They Smith submitted this photo of a possible tornado touchdown in Matthews.

By Jeff Rivenbark - email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Thunderstorms moved across the Charlotte region Tuesday evening causing flooding in some areas.

The same weather front which caused these thunderstorms and rain last night is still over the WBTV viewing area.

We are expecting another round of storms to develop Wednesday afternoon and they could linger through the early evening hours.

Today's weather system could cause damaging winds, hail and a possible isolated tornado.

There are lots of areas that are already saturated due to the rain from Tuesday. If those areas receive more rainfall Wednesday, it could cause even more flooding.

If we have severe weather this afternoon, you should remember the following safety tips:

Go to a sturdy building.

Go to the lowest level.

Stay away from windows.

Do not stay in a mobile home.

Do not say in your car.

Lie flat in a ditch or depression.

Fortunately, there were no major injuries relating to the storms. However, some residents in Charlotte were evacuated from their homes due to rising water.

The Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross opened a shelter in the gym of East Mecklenburg High School late Tuesday night.

A Stallings police officer reported seeing what appeared to be a funnel cloud in the vicinity of I-485 near the border for Union and Mecklenburg Counties.

They Smith used his Blackberry to capture a picture of what appeared to be a possible tornado near Matthews. The National Weather Service, however, has not confirmed if there were any actual tornados Tuesday night.