Confirmed North Carolina swine flu cases jump to 7

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The number of confirmed swine flu cases in North Carolina has jumped to seven as federal lab tests verified what state officials had suspected.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday there are four confirmed cases in Craven County and a related case in Carteret County.

Officials have said four of those people work together and got sick after one of them traveled to New York City.

The fifth is a child of one of the four adults. The state also added a second confirmed case in Onslow County, where a man who had traveled to Texas was identified as the first confirmed case over the weekend. Officials suspect his wife has the virus.

Gov. Beverly Perdue said the state feels good about its ability to respond.

(The following information is from the NC Department of Health of Human Services.)

H1N1 MEDIA ADVISORY

RALEIGH - North Carolina State leaders along with local Health Departments are continuing to monitor the H1N1 flu outbreak.

As of 4 p.m., Tuesday May 5, 2009, North Carolina is reporting seven confirmed cases and one probable case in our state ( 2 - Onslow County, 4 - Craven County, 1- Carteret County). The Wake County case remains probable.

Only one North Carolina school has been closed in connection with the H1N1 flu virus. Arthur Edwards Elementary School in Havelock, which is in Craven County, was closed on Monday after a student was found to have a probable case of H1N1 virus.

Revised guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), released this afternoon, recommend school/daycare closure is not advised for a suspected or confirmed case of flu, and schools that had closed for flu-related reasons may now reopen.

The CDC recommend sick students and staff with flu-like symptoms should stay home for a minimum of seven days, and adults should continue to monitor children's health (and their own) for flu-like symptoms.

For additional information and the latest updates, log onto the N.C. DHHS web site, www.ncdhhs.gov.

