Charlotte Chamber creates job board with LocalJobs.com

(The following announcement is from the Charlotte Chamber.)

CHARLOTTE, NC (May 5, 2009) - The Charlotte Chamber has launched a new partnership with LOCALJOBS.COM to create a new job board dedicated to career opportunities in Charlotte and the surrounding region.

At www.localjobs.com/charlottechamber, companies seeking employees can post job vacancies and job seekers can search the listings. This new job portal enhances the chamber's existing online Career Center, offering another avenue to connect local talent with potential employers and recruiters.

For a limited time, Charlotte Chamber members can receive a FREE 30-day trial period for unlimited job postings. This special offer can be found by clicking here. After the free trial period ends, chamber members are eligible for a discount of up to 15 percent on job listings and resume access.

For more details, visit the Career Center from the Charlotte Chamber's homepage at www.charlottechamber.com or call 704.378.1300.