SC-based Muzak says it has enough money to operate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - There's enough money to keep the Muzak flowing.
The Charlotte Observer reported that Muzak Holdings LLC of Fort Mill, S.C., said Monday it has more than $35 million cash, which it says is "sufficient to support the business."
Chief Financial Officer Dodd Haynes said the company had about $22 million when it filed for bankruptcy protection in February.
Haynes says the background music provider has not had to pay certain expenses while under bankruptcy protection.
Muzak cited assets of $324 million and liabilities of $465 million when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Haynes says the company intends to file a reorganization plan with bankruptcy court by mid-June. The company says it's continuing to maintain normal operations, reduce costs and improve service.
(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.