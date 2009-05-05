Video released in search for teen in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police have released another piece of video that shows the last known hour of missing 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel. The video show her walking southbound on Ocean Boulevard around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 25.

Even with the new video, the search continues for the missing teen from New York, last seen in Myrtle Beach. Police looked into leads in Georgetown County and along Ocean Boulevard, and fans have now created a Facebook group to help generate leads.

The group has more than 10,000 people. Members can post encrouaging notes online and get updates on the investigation.

Nearly a week after her mysterious disappearance, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said their search for Drexel in Georgetown County is over. That's the arean where they say a cell phone tower in the area picked up signals from the girl's phone.

Saturday, 12 K-9 units and nearly 50 searchers combed the area near Pole Yard Landing. Boats equipped with sonar systems floated up and down the river Friday afternoon, as well. Investigators say they came up empty handed on a first and second attempt, but note that it won't stop them from solving this case.

A family friend, John Hahn, says he last made contact with the 17-year-old last Saturday around 8 p.m., and after losing contact with her, Drexel's mother sent him to Myrtle Beach to help find her.

Police say that's around the same time a group of men from near her hometown in New York last saw the missing teen, as well. Myrtle Beach Police say they are satisfied after questioning Pete Brozwick, Phillip Watson, Matthew Abrams and Keith Cummings.

Questioning revealed Drexel made additional contact with the group of men at an area of beach near the Bluewater Resort around 11 a.m. Saturday. Police confirmed with surveillance video that Drexel met the group a second time in their hotel room later that night.

Dawn Drexel, Brittanee's mother, says she's hesitant to point fingers this early in the investigation, but believes Brozwick may know something investigators don't.

"To me, I think he knows something," she commented. "Something's just not right."

But the real question those closest to the teen want answered: Is she alive?

As hours turn into days since her disappearance, Drexel's mother says she fears the worst. She says her daughter not only suffered from depression, but was not taking a family divorce too lightly.

Drexel, according to her mother, took off to Myrtle Beach for Spring Break with a group of friends without permission, and now, is still nowhere to be found.

"When I told my daughter that she couldn't go on vacation, you can't lock [her] up in [her room," Dawn Drexel told WMBF News. "Either she made a bad decision or something happened out of her control."

Myrtle Beach police say while it's normal for someone to go missing in Myrtle Beach, it's not common they go missing for this long.

"Either someone took my daughter, or we don't know if she's alive," she believed.

Drexel is described by the Myrtle Beach Police Department as 5 feet tall and 103 pounds. She is said to have shoulder-length straight brown hair and blue eyes.

Drexel was last seen leaving the Bluewater Resort wearing a multi-colored shirt, black shorts and flip flops.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Drexel is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department or 911 immediately.

©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.