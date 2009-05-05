NC teens can text to get sex ed answers

CHARLOTTE (WBTV) - Some North Carolina teenagers are getting sex education through text messaging.

The "Birds-and-Bees" text line is up and running in the state. The new cell-phone texting service allows teens ages 14-19 to text anonymous questions to experts.

The texting service is run by Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Council of North Carolina, which receives funding from the state.

On its website, the group says that it will respond to questions texted to them within 24 hours.

The service offers anonymity and also promises: "We won't judge you or preach to you; you get the best advice and information that we can offer free of charge."

Kids are apparently asking anything from the symptoms of STDs to how to kiss.

Standard text message rates apply for the service. The group says that it will record your location and information for statistical purposes.