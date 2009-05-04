By Maureen O'Boyle - bio l email

Posted by Jeff Rivenbark - email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As stocks stumble and jobs disappear, more people are choosing to skip a trip to the hair salon or not go at all.

We found people still want to look their best, but spend less money. That's why sales of home hair color are soaring.

A recent survey found a 20 percent increase in the number of women choosing to forego the high-priced salon color job and try to color their "locks" at home.

People are also turning to beauty schools in droves to get that salon look for a third of the cost.

We traveled to the Carolina Academy in Gastonia. At the academy, clients can get haircuts, color, even facials, by students who are closely supervised by learning leaders.

If you can't travel to Gastonia, there are several beauty schools across the area, including the Aveda Institute in Charlotte on South Boulevard.

For more money-saving beauty tips, go to beauty.about.com or dailymakeover.com .

NOTE from Maureen O'Boyle:

Thanks for checking out the Stretching Your Dollar section of WBTV.com. I talked with a stylist named Jessie from Monroe who was concerned about some of the points I made in my story, Stretching Your Dollar: Beauty on a budget.

First and foremost, Jessie said, people should talk to their stylist if they're facing financial difficulties that make it harder for them to visit their regular salon. Many salons recognize our current economic climate and are running specials on things like hair color and highlights.

Jessie, along with Mark Snow from Carolina Academy warned viewers, it costs more to correct a bad home hair color job than it does to just go to a professional to begin with.

Thanks for sharing Jessie!