US Airways temporarily reduces flights to Mexico

(The following announcement is from US Airways.)

TEMPE, Ariz. - US Airways today announced that it is temporarily reducing flights to the following cities in Mexico between May 10 and July 1: Acapulco (ACA); Cabo/Los Cabos (SJD); Cancun (CUN); Cozumel (CZM); Guadalajara (GDL); Guaymas (GYM); Hermosillo (HMO); Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo (ZIH); Manzanillo (ZLO); Mazatlan (MZT); Mexico City (MEX); and Puerto Vallarta (PVR).

These reductions reflect an overall 38 percent of US Airways' scheduled Mexico departures when compared to the airline's original May and June 2009 schedules. These reductions also reflect a half (0.5) percent of US Airways' systemwide departures between May 10 through July 1.

The reduction in flights will come out of US Airways' schedule in two phases. The first phase will begin this weekend and reflect flights scheduled to operate May 10 through May 31. The second phase will occur May 8 for flights scheduled to operate between June 1 and July 1, which will be the schedule the airline will operate until July 1. US Airways plans to reevaluate its July and August schedule within the next few weeks for any additional changes as conditions warrant. US Airways hopes to resume its normal schedule of flights to Mexico on July 2.

This reduction in schedule will be accomplished by operating smaller aircraft and reduced frequency to certain destinations. None of US Airways' destinations in Mexico will be left without service entirely.

Customers whose flights are suspended will be contacted and reaccommodated. Travelers should visit usairways.com for the most up-to-date travel advisory. Customers are strongly encouraged to check flight status at usairways.com, by calling 800-428-4322, or by texting their flight number to TEXTUS before arriving at the airport.