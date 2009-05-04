Using the debt snowball to get out of debt

Micah and Paige Tyson who racked up more than $54,000 in debt.

Kristen Miranda interviewed debt guru Dave Ramsey to find out how people can better manage their money and get out of debt.

WBTV's Kristen Miranda traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, recently to talk with debt guru Dave Ramsey.

In this report, the Tysons explain how they were able to pay off all they owe using the "debt snowball."

We also have also added a WEB EXTRA feature video which goes into more detail about how the "envelope system" can help you manage your money and stay out of debt.