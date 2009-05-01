DANIELLE: Cut day at Quail Hollow

Today was cut day at Quail Hollow and some very big names are still in contention. The shot of the day had my jaw almost touching the green on 18!

Delano and I were sitting right behind John Rollins who sank a 79 foot putt to finish his round and make the cut at even and play the rest of the weekend! John kissed his putter and then threw it in the air afterwards in celebration.

The roar of the crowd probably had Tiger thinking, ‘What the heck is going on up there?' (Tiger was back one on 17) I've never seen anything like that 79 foot putt- it looked left and then turned at the last second and found the bottom of the hole. I

t may have rattled Tiger - or it could just be the danger of the green mile - but either way Tiger bogied 18 to finish at 7 under and end up one stroke off the lead. Bubba Watson and Retief Goosen are tied for the lead at 8 under while Tiger, Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson and George McNeill are right behind them at minus 7.

The field is bunched at the top and we are heating things up for an amazing finish for this years championship.

Delano picked Tiger to win it all, my pick is Phil Mickelson who is still right up there at 6 under. My dark horse didn't make the cut, Padraig Harrington, like I said on Monday the guy has been struggling all year so it shouldn't be a surprise really, but at some point this major player will break out of his slump.

I'm really interested to see how the weather plays a factor Saturday and Sunday. Softer greens will make this course even easier than some say it already is. If the greens are wet they're soft, and the players can shoot right for the pin.

Don't miss a second of the action Saturday and Sunday starting at 3 p.m. on WBTV! Delano and I along with Nate Wimberly will have live coverage and a complete breakdown after each round.

See you then!