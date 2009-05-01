The Good News Is... A woman's wish comes true

By Kristen Hampton - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Maryanne Reddy's daughter Debbie sent us an email simply asking for advice on how to get tickets and a shady spot for her mother to sit at the Quail Hollow Championship.

Reddy, 73, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. She moved in with her daughter in Mooresville so they can "make memories".

A few weeks ago, they went to the Cherry Blossom festival in Washington, DC. They took pictures and "made memories".

This week, Reddy requested another wish to be able to go to a golf tournament for the first time and see her favorite golfer, Tiger Woods.

Click the red camera icon to see Maryanne and Debbie's wish come true.

