Protective masks fly off store shelves

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Protective masks are flying off store shelves. Giant Genie Pharmacy located on South Boulevard ran out of them early this week.

The store tells us more have been ordered, but there is a back order.

The pharmacy says they called nearby stores to find the masks for their customers but they were sold out too.

"Most people are happy to get them," Giant Genie pharmacist Dave McKenzie said. "I don't think people are panicking. I think most people are getting them for legitimate reasons. They're going to be on an airplane flying some place."

Pharmacists say you can use a surgical mask, but germs can creep in at the gaps.

The best type of mask to use is called an N-95.

It does a good job covering portions of your face.