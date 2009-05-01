Bubba takes lead going into Quail weekend play

Bubba Johnson signing autographs on the putting green of the Congressional Country Club during the Earl Woods Memorial Pro-Am prior to the 2007 AT&T National tournament. (Photo by Carl Lindberg)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Bubba Watson overpowered Quail Hollow and wound up with a perfect day -- he tied a course record with a 30 on the front nine, shot 7-under 65 to share the lead, and doesn't have to play with Tiger Woods.

Retief Goosen, a two-time U.S. Open champion who thrives on fast greens, had another 68 on Friday to join Watson atop the leaderboard at the Quail Hollow Championship with an 8-under 136.

Woods seized control with a 55-foot birdie putt on the ninth hole and had a two-shot lead for most of the back nine until a sloppy finish, making bogeys on two of the last three holes for a 72 that left him one shot behind.

Bunched up at -7 with Woods are American golfers Zach Johnson, George McNeill and Jim Furyk.

Phil Mickelson was just behind that group at -6 and last year's winner Anthony Kim was at -3, according to scoring on PGATour.com.

The tournament can be watched all weekend on CBS on WBTV Channel 3.

The Associated Press and PGATour.com contributed to this report.



