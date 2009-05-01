School buses crash in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Six people were sent to the hospital following a school bus accident in east Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The accident was at the intersection of The Plaza and Highlake Drive.

Two adults and 4 children suffered minor injuries were injured.

Medic took two patients to Presbyterian Hospital and four were taken to Carolinas Medical Center-University.

An official with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said school bus #736 from Hopewell High Scholl and bus #1360 from Plaza Road Pre-K were involved in the accident.