The Good News Is... Quail Hollow is going green

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - This week, spectators at the Quail Hollow Club will produce tons of garbage.

But the club has a new plan to minimize the impact that has on our environment.

The club says 80 percent of the trash generated is recycled.

