Local businesses prepare for swine flu

By Sarah Batista - bio l email

Posted by Alison Toole - email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Local businesses are taking precautions against the swine flu, although North Carolina hasn't reported any confirmed cases as of Thursday afternoon.

The potentially deadly virus is on the minds of many local business owners.

Over at the Dilworth Neighborhood Grill, workers are being extra cautious.

"Making sure that staff washes their hands, anytime they go on break, when they walk in the building," said Chris Alves, Manager of Dilworth Neighborhood Grill.

Several hotel chains are already seeing a slight increase in cancellations for their hotels in Mexico.

Some of those hotels have opted to temporarily waive cancellation fees.

Other hotels issued statements emphasizing their focus on safety and sanitation.

The Hilton corporation says it will "continue to monitor developments closely and work closely with government officials to assure compliance."

Grocery stores are doing their part too.

A Harris Teeter spokesperson says,"Harris Teeter has an action plan in place and ready to implement should the situation require."

She says employees have been reminded of all safety procedures.

Food Lion representatives told me they too are closely monitoring the situation, but while many businesses have action plans in place, the hope is that they won't have to implement them.

"Hasn't really reached us yet, but we're just trying to be a little bit more aware," said Alves.