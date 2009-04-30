School Districts fight the swine flu outbreak

By Dedrick Russell - bio l email

Posted by Jeff Rivenbark - email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Local school districts are majoring in swine flu these days. Most are sending information about the Swine Flu through emails and their district's website.

"I don't think this is an over-reaction," Mecklenburg County Health Dept. Health Director Stephen Keen said. "I think it is not a situation where we put our heads in the sand and say this will blow over and we need to ignore."

Union county schools are not ignoring this outbreak. The school district will send 10 masks to each school. The theory is if a student is showing symptoms, that child can be covered until the parent arrives. Charlotte Mecklenburg school (CMS) district has sent an email to all staff. It warned them to avoid close contact, cover their mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and stay at home if they are feeling sick.

"The safety of our children and families is foremost for us." CMS Assoc. Supt. Barb Pellin said.

CMS also sent a Connect Ed message to all parents. It told moms and dads schools are operating on a normal schedule and the district is doing everything possible to ensure everyone is safe. Health officials say if a student catches the swine flu, the school will shut down.

"The recommendation is to close the school and all gatherings related to the school for at least a week." Keen said.

CMS is also reaching out to its Hispanic parents about the virus through its website. CMS says if parents and teachers have questions about this deadly flu, call the district right away

"We rather respond to questions than have our parents and families worry." Pellin said.