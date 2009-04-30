Finding Wachovia at the Quail Hollow Championship

By David Whisenant - bio l email

Posted by Jeff Rivenbark - email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It is the golf tournament formerly know as the Wachovia, but the Quail Hollow Championship is striving to make a name for itself.

The bank took its name off the tournament after Wells Fargo tookover, and that meant tournament officials had to scramble to replace the Wachovia name.

If you look closely, the trash cans have new Quail Hollow stickers over the old Wachovia logo.

Wells Fargo/Wachovia still puts the money into the tournament, and will through 2014, but don't look for the bank to be the title sponsor.

Wells David Carroll put it like this, telling Fox Sports "Promoting this event with our brand could send mixed signals about our priorities to many of our shareholders."

You will find the Wachovia logo on the tickets. They had already been printed before the name change. In the gift shop business has been steady.

Though some folks still wear the Wachovia merchandise, lots of others want to wear the new colors.

"I think they love the new logo, it's exciting, something new and different they haven't seen before, everybody wants to get that hat," said a woman working in the gift shop.

The Wachovia log did show up in one prominent place, the ATM in the corner of the gift shop.

The controversy over the name erupted last year when there was much criticism over the bank Northern Trust and its title sponsorship of a PGA event in Los Angeles.