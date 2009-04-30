Metrolina Model Railroaders teaching young people about model trains - | WBTV Charlotte

Metrolina Model Railroaders teaching young people about model trains

The Metrolina Model Railroaders (MMR) have been around for 25 years in Belmont, NC.  

Most of their members model in HO scale and they welcome all modelers as well as all skill levels.

Click the red camera icon on the right to see Photographer Reuben Muiruri's video of the MMR's Spring Show in Fort Lawn, SC.   

Click here for more information about the Metrolina Model Railroaders.

 

