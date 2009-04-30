Mother's investigation lead to teacher's arrest, police say

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte police say that the arrest of a teacher on indecent liberties charges came after a mother became suspicious of messages on her teenage daughter's cell phone.

Ryan Patrick Marshall, 37, a teacher from Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, was charged Tuesday with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The victim's mother confronted the suspect after finding messages on her 13-year-old daughter's phone, police said in a search warrant. Marshall was also charged with disseminating harmful material to minors.

On Tuesday afternoon, police took Marshall's Blackberry phone and searched it, according to a warrant. Police said the victim told them she received at least one text message from the suspect who wanted her to wear a short skirt to school.

The identity of the suspect was hidden on the victim's cell phone, the warrant states, but the mother of the victim became suspicious when she noticed some text messages "were sexual in nature."

The victim's mother pretended to be her daughter on text messages and set up a fake meeting with the person sending text messages, according to the warrant. At the meeting, the victim's mother confronted the suspect - even taking off the suspect's glasses - the warrant said.

The victim's mother recognized the man at the meeting as a teacher from her daughter's school because she had met him at a previous parent-teacher conference, the warrant states.