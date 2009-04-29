The Good News is... Kristen loves golf, and her cousin!

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Kristen Hampton brings us the good news every night on WBTV News at 5:30.

What you may not know about Kristen is that she's a huge golf fan. And this week, while the PGA world focuses on Charlotte and the Quail Hollow Championship, Kristen is getting a behind the scenes look at the course. It's compliments of her cousin, a professional golfer.

And the good news is, she didn't teach him what he knows.