Quail Hollow Championship in Charlotte underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The top four golfers in the world rankings are in Charlotte, N.C., for the Quail Hollow Championship.

Top-ranked Tiger Woods had an early start time for today's opening 18 holes. It's Woods' first competitive round since the Masters. He won this tournament in 2007, but a knee injury kept him from defending last year.

Second-ranked Phil Mickelson is also on hand, as are No. 3 Sergio Garcia and fourth-ranked Geoff Ogilvy (OH'-gihl-vee).

Masters winner Angel (AHN'-hehl) Cabrera is making his first tour start since slipping on the green jacket earlier this month at Augusta National.

(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Click the links located to the right to see WBTV's coverage leading up to the start of the tournament.