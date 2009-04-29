Toddler in Texas dies from swine flu

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. now has 91 confirmed cases of the new swine flu in 10 states.

Dr. Richard Besser, the acting chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says thus far only five of those cases needed hospitalization, including a Mexican toddler who became the first death recorded in the U.S., in Texas.

The increase is not surprising. For days, CDC officials have said they expected to confirm more cases - and more severe illnesses - as they intensively hunt down this new virus.

Until now the government had known of outbreaks in just five states. But the new information shows cases in five more: Massachusetts, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Indiana.

NEW: CDC: First Tamiflu stockpile shipments arriving

WASHINGTON (AP) - The government says the first shipments of the drug Tamiflu from the federal stockpile arrived in New York state,

New York City and Indiana Wednesday morning, and all states will get their share by Sunday.

As a precaution, the government has decided to ship to the states enough medication to treat 11 million people - just in case the new swine flu takes off.

But don't worry about supplies. Dr. Richard Besser, acting chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says no states are having any shortages - there's plenty in regular pharmacies for now.

NEW: Napolitano retracts 'passive surveillance' term

WASHINGTON (AP) - Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano is asserting that the description she initially gave of the border swine-flu monitoring effort no longer applies.

Appearing Wednesday before a Senate panel, Napolitano said that "passive surveillance" is "not an accurate picture of what is going on" at U.S. entry points. She had used that term Tuesday morning to describe the nature of the monitoring for illness.

On Wednesday, Napolitano said that U.S. officials are "actively" questioning visitors at the border, asking questions about "whether they are ill, their travel history and the like."

She also discounted turning to thermal meters to gauge whether people are carrying a fever, and Napolitano also said she does not believe the facts of the current situation would merit closing the borders.

