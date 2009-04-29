School officials reporting only 1 student involved in bus accident hospitalized

Kailey England suffered a minor bump on her head. She was treated and released at CMC.

The children who were not injured were taken on a CATS bus to police headquarters in center city Charlotte.

By Jeff Rivenbark - email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Only one student who was involved in a bus accident on a busy Charlotte interstate Wednesday morning remains hospitalized.

Dozens of students were taken to emergency rooms at three Charlotte-area hospitals after the activity bus they were on flipped on I-77 near west Brookshire Freeway.

According to the highway patrol, the driver, Tonya Crowell, ran off the road, struck a sign, and hit a guardrail causing the bus to overturn.

The students were from Cox Mill Elementary in Cabarrus County. They were heading to Camp Thunderbird in southwest Charlotte for an overnight field trip.

Roughly 60 people were on the bus when the crash occurred. Thirty-four were transported to area hospitals and the remaining 26 were taken by a CATS bus to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Law Enforcement Center.

A spokeswoman for Cabarrus County Schools said there were no seat belts on the activity bus and there is no law in North Carolina requiring buses to have them.

Most of the children who were involved in the accident were back at school on Thursday. Some of the counselors from Camp Thunderbird came to the school to participate in activities with the students.

As of now, no citations or charges have been issued against the bus driver.

* * *

(The following statement is from MEDIC and CMPD.)