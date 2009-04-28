CMS teacher charged with taking indecent liberties

CHARLOTTE (WBTV) - A teacher who works for the Charlotte school system was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The teacher, Ryan Patrick Marshall, 37, was also charged with disseminating harmful material to minors. Police did not say which school in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg system Marshall teaches at, but that his alleged victim is a student in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

Police said that they arrested Marshall at 4:45 p.m. at 2329 Century Oaks Lane by University City Division officers. Marshall was transported to the police headquarters, where he will be interviewed by detectives. After those interviews, he will be transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Law Enforcement worked in a collaborative effort throughout this entire investigation, police said in a statement released at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday.