Bank of America scores low on stress test

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - There is bad news for Bank of America as shareholders prepare for their next meeting on Wednesday.

The Charlotte-based bank did not fair well on the government's stress tests.

Two inside sources tell us that Bank of America may need to raise more capital.

The bank is looking at a multi-billion dollar shortfall and has already borrowed billions from the federal government.

Bank of America says it plans to appeal the findings and will prove it is solvent.

WBTV will have complete coverage of the shareholders' meeting Wednesday, here, on wbtv.com and during our evening news starting at 5 pm.