NC Health Director: No confirmed cases of swine flu

By Jeff Rivenbark - email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Health Director released new information Wednesday afternoon concerning swine flu in the state.

Dr. Jeff Engel, N.C. State Health Director, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirms there are 91 cases nationwide in 10 states.

The states that now have confirmed cases of swine flu include: Arizona (1 case), Indiana (1 case), Massachusetts (2 cases), Michigan (2 cases) and Nevada (1 case).

The states which already had cases reported include: California (14 cases), Kansas (2 cases), New York City (51 cases), and Texas (16 cases).

In North Carolina, Engle said the 15 samples that were taken Tuesday all came back negative.

However, he said the state has received more than 50 new samples which are now being tested. He said the number of samples that are coming in continues to grow.

There were 3 suspect cases in Mecklenburg County on Tuesday. Two samples came back negative and the third test result has not come back.

Meanwhile, US Airways says both of its flights leaving for Cancun from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Wednesday were very full. One flight was sold out and the other was nearly sold out.

The state health director said the CDC is still asking air travelers to postpone all non-essential travel.

State health officials are expected to hold another news conference concerning the latest about swine flu at 5 p.m.

