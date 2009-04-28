NC to test suspected cases of swine flu

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina health officials are investigating several specimens gathered from suspected cases of swine flu in the state.

Health officials hope to determine Tuesday whether there are any "probable" cases within North Carolina. Dr. Jeffrey Engel, the state health director, said Monday there were a handful of suspected cases in sporadic locations, linked to people who recently traveled.

Engel said officials likely wouldn't be able to officially confirm whether the cases are swine flu until Wednesday. He said nobody has been hospitalized but the patients with suspected infections have been ordered to stay home.

Federal health officials have confirmed 40 cases in the United States - in New York, Ohio, Kansas, Texas and California.

