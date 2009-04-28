PSI Investigation: Fighting the tax office

By Jamie Boll - bio l email

Produced by Jeff Keene - email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Patrick and Mary Tomeo did what they were supposed to do when they got their county vehicle tax bill in the mail.

"We paid it," said Patrick Tomeo.

Six months later, the Mecklenbug County was threatening to seize their vehicle.

"It's just unbelievable, it really is," said Mary Tomeo.

The Tomeos weren't the only ones having trouble with the tax office. Kelly Woodfin had been struggling for months to get a refund for an overpayment.

"Six or seven months of a whole lot of excuses," Woodfin explained to WBTV.

Both Woodfin and the Tomeos emailed Problem Solver Investigations. Click the red camera to see what we uncovered.