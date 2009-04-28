Thief steals lottery tickets from a Gastonia store

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - Police say a man broke into a Gastonia business this weekend and stole more than 100 lottery tickets.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, Richard Anthony Webb, 25, of Gastonia broke into The Corner Market at 1024 E. Long Avenue on Sunday around 2 a.m.

They say he got into the business by climbing onto the roof.

Police officers say he stole 105 lottery tickets valued at $231.

Officers arrested Webb a short time later.